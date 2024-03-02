BSU Men’s Hockey Secures MacNaughton Cup, Playoff Home Ice with Friday Win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State men’s hockey is the hottest team in the CCHA right now, and coming into their last series of the regular season, they were 5-0-1 in their previous six games and were one win away from securing the MacNaughton Cup for just the second time in school history, as well as the regular season title.

But the only thing standing in their way was 2nd place Minnesota State, who were trying to play spoiler and take the cup home for the 7th straight season. In front of a full house at the Sanford Center, the Beavers hosted the Mavericks on Friday, where the two teams had split their first series of the season.

There was no score through the first period, but at just 1:18 into the second, Jackson Jutting sniped one just outside the circle to put BSU on top 1-0. Near the halfway point, it was Jutting again, who netted his own rebound to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead.

When it rains it pours, as less than a minute later, Kasper Magnussen strikes gold on the loose puck to make it 3-0 Beavs. They’d score five in the second period and add one more in the third.

Bemidji State won 6-0, and after the game, fifth-year senior captain Kyle Looft hoisted the MacNaughton Cup for the team. With their victory, the Beavers not only secured the trophy, but home ice throughout the CCHA playoffs.

BSU will play Minnesota State again on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

