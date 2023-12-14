BSU Men’s Hockey Striving for Solid 1st Half Finish

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team will be playing a rare Thursday-Friday series at home against Bowling Green starting tomorrow before heading into the holiday break. BSU will only play one more game at home before February, as they play four of their last six series on the road.

Since sweeping St. Thomas in the opening series of conference play, the Beavers have split three of their last four. They continue to search for consistency on the ice, but that’s not exclusive to the Beavs.

“That’s this league right now,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “Nobody can take charge, and that team that loses on Friday, the desperation they have is to another level, and no, these are big games and we are going to be saying that every series the rest of the year.”

“We’re expecting a really tight weekend, and both the games probably going to be a one-goal game and we’re going to be really tight,” said junior defenseman Tony Follmer. “To get two games, two wins in a weekend is huge, definitely, and a lot of teams aren’t doing that so we gotta take charge and really separate ourselves from those teams.”

Bemidji State currently sits at 4th in the CCHA standings, with St. Thomas in 1st, Michigan Tech 2nd, and Minnesota State 3rd. Bowling Green, Lake Superior State, and Northern Michigan are in a three-way tie for 5th, just one point below BSU, and the top seven teams in the conference are separated only by six points.

