Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Library Selected To Host Native Voices Exhibit

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 4 2019
Leave a Comment

Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library has been selected to host a traveling exhibition on indigenous concepts of health and illness.

The exhibit, called “Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness,” explores the interconnectedness of wellness, illness, and cultural life for Native Americans.

The A.C. Clark Library will host the traveling exhibit for a six-week loan during its tour of the country. The library will also receive a $250 programming grant, virtual training, and publicity materials.

“We are so pleased to bring to National Library of Medicine’s fascinating exhibition to Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library,” said Randy Westhoff, associate vice president for academic affairs and library administrator. “We hope the Native American communities in our region will take pride in the exhibition and that all visitors will enjoy learning about these powerful concepts.”

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Husband And Wife With Bemidji Ties United In Fight Against West Nile Virus

“Share The Future Science & Technology Conference” Returns To BSU

BSU & NTC Have Combined $321 Million Impact On Minnesota Economy

BSU Relieving Stress With “Keep Calm And…” Week

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Lakes Area Music Festival To Host “Winter Journey” Concert

A unique concert is being offered in Nisswa this weekend by the directors of the Lakes Area Music Festival. Winter Journey, a performance of
Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Lakes Area Music Festival To Host "Winter Journey" Concert

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Voting Is The Topic Of Discussion For The 2019 Great American Think-Off

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Brainerd Boys Hockey Holds On Against Buffalo

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Bemidji Boys Hockey Takes Win Over St. Cloud

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Northern Lakes Girls Hockey Beats Detroit Lakes In OT

Posted on Jan. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.