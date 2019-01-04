BSU Library Selected To Host Native Voices Exhibit

Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library has been selected to host a traveling exhibition on indigenous concepts of health and illness.

The exhibit, called “Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness,” explores the interconnectedness of wellness, illness, and cultural life for Native Americans.

The A.C. Clark Library will host the traveling exhibit for a six-week loan during its tour of the country. The library will also receive a $250 programming grant, virtual training, and publicity materials.

“We are so pleased to bring to National Library of Medicine’s fascinating exhibition to Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library,” said Randy Westhoff, associate vice president for academic affairs and library administrator. “We hope the Native American communities in our region will take pride in the exhibition and that all visitors will enjoy learning about these powerful concepts.”