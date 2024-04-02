BSU Hockey: Jones Inks Deal with ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals, Players Enter Transfer Portal

Bemidji State men’s hockey has announced that fifth-year senior forward Carter Jones has signed an amateur try-out contract with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

The alternate captain spent all five seasons playing for the Beavers, amassing 46 career points off 11 goals and 35 assists. He had a career high 24 points this past season and got CCHA Forward of the Week honors for a three-goal, one-assist weekend against Lake Superior State in December.

In the press release, Jones thanked his family, coaches, and teammates and said “I wouldn’t trade these last five years for the world.”

—

In other BSU men’s and women’s hockey news, with the season at a close, the transfer portal is open, and there has been some movement as reported by The Rink Live’s tracker.

For the Beaver men, junior forward Jakub Lewandowski has entered into the portal, and coming in, they have senior forward grad transfer Carter Randklev from Niagara.

On the women’s side, two enter the portal – forward McKayla Zilisch and goalie Madison Faucher, both sophomores. They did receive one commit, Josie Bothun, a senior goaltender grad transfer from Penn State – that was announced via the BSU women’s hockey Twitter late Friday.