BSU Fall 2020 Classes to Start on Monday

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 22 2020

Students, faculty, and staff are all preparing for the first day of classes on Monday at Bemidji State University, and while preparations may look a little different than years past, the University, students, and professors are hoping for the best.

As a reminder, masks or face coverings are required inside campus, outdoors in situations where six feet of social distancing is not possible, and when riding in university vehicles with others. All visitors will be required to complete an online health self-assessment questionnaire before being granted access to campus.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

