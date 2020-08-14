BSU and NTC Welcome Students for Fall with On-Campus Guidelines

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College announced that they are ready to welcome students for the fall semester, but both schools have had to create guidelines to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff being on campus.

Everyone is required to take a self-screening test if planning to visit either campus. The screening test will either indicate that you are cleared to enter the campus or that you are not allowed to due to health reasons. The screening test will only need to be taken once if you plan to visit both campus in one day.

