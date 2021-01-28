BSU Alumni Foundation Donates to Neilson Place
Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation staff donated items to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota. The items were in support of residents at Neilson Place. The donations are to help with the daily care and comfort of the residents.
According to a release, The Sanford Health Foundation is a “nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.”
Pictured, from left: Brett Bahr, BSU director of alumni relations; Adam Coe, director of long-term care; Alice Stark-Anderson, long-term care activities coordinator; and Joshua Christianson, BSU executive director of university advancement.
