BSU Alum Mike Roberge to Receive Distinguished Minnesotan Award, Give Commencement Address

A 1990 graduate of Bemidji State University will be honored as the 40th recipient of the school’s Distinguished Minnesotan award.

Mike Roberge is the CEO of Boston-based MFS Investment Services and has donated more than a million dollars to BSU over the years. He’ll receive the award during Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College’s graduation ceremonies this Friday, where he’ll also give the commencement addresses.

After graduating from BSU, Roberge earned his MBA at Hofstra University in 1992 and joined MFS in 1996 as a credit analyst in the firm’s municipal fixed-income group. He also earned Outstanding Alumni honors from BSU Alumni & Foundation in 2011 and has been chair of the national steering committee for BSU’s Imagine Tomorrow campaign.

First presented in 1981, the Distinguished Minnesotan award recognizes the contributions of current or former residents of the state who have performed exemplary service to the people of Minnesota or the United States.

