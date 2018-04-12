Brainerd YMCA Hosting Free Healthy Kids Day

On Saturday, April 21, the Brainerd Family YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active.

The event will run from noon until 3:00. Local businesses and organizations will be there, family classes will be held, and there will be an open swim and free gym time.

The first 100 kids through the door will receive a free water bottle provided by Essentia Health.

The Brainerd YMCA is one of ten YMCA’s in Minnesota that is participating in the national event to encourage children to be active.

More information on Healthy Kids Day can be found at ymca.net/healthy-kids-day.