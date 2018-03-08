DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Student Arrested After Making Threat

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 8 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old after the student made verbal threats to commit a school shooting at the Brainerd High School.

Police responded quickly to the information and had the male suspect in custody by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7. Officials have no reason to believe any others were involved in the threat but no other information about the suspect is available since he is a juvenile.

The Brainerd Police Department wants to remind all students and parents about the seriousness of making any types of threats about the schools. All reports of incidents like these will be investigated and requested to be prosecuted.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

120 Participate In 28th Annual Sertoma Sunrise Lift-A-Thon

National Consumer Protection Week Gets Brainerd Talking About Local Scams

Lakeland PBS In Brainerd Celebrates 30 Years

Open House Set for Business Hwy 371/Sixth Street Reconstruction in Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Landowners And Community Members Rally Against Enbridge Line 3 Plan

David Anderson was just one of many who came out to St. Andrews Church in Grand Rapids this afternoon to call out Enbridge for its plan to
Posted on Mar. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Landowners And Community Members Rally Against Enbridge Line 3 Plan

Posted on Mar. 8 2018

Golden Apple: Forestview Students Inspire Through Water for Life

Posted on Mar. 8 2018

MnDOT Awards $25 Million For Local Road Improvement Projects

Posted on Mar. 8 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Defenseman Whitecloud Signs With Golden Knights

Posted on Mar. 8 2018

St. Michel Furniture Begins Work On Former Pamida Building

Posted on Mar. 8 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.