Brainerd Student Arrested After Making Threat
The Brainerd Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old after the student made verbal threats to commit a school shooting at the Brainerd High School.
Police responded quickly to the information and had the male suspect in custody by 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7. Officials have no reason to believe any others were involved in the threat but no other information about the suspect is available since he is a juvenile.
The Brainerd Police Department wants to remind all students and parents about the seriousness of making any types of threats about the schools. All reports of incidents like these will be investigated and requested to be prosecuted.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.
