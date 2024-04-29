Apr 29, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd School District Could Have New Superintendent by Mid-May

If all goes as planned, the Brainerd School District could have a new superintendent by May 13.

On Tuesday, April 30, the School Board will meet to select finalists, and the first round of interviews is set for May 2 and 3. The board plans to select a finalist and begin the negotiation process with that candidate on May 8.

If the process moves smoothly, the Board would vote to approve an employment contract with the new superintendent on Monday, May 13.

Brainerd Public Schools is in need of a new superintendent after Heidi Hahn announced her resignation earlier this year. She will leave the position at the end of the school year.

