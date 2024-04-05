Brainerd Superintendent Heidi Hahn Resigning at End of School Year

Brainerd Public Schools will have to find a new superintendent soon, as Heidi Hahn announced she will be resigning from the position at the end of the school year.

Hahn has been with Brainerd Public Schools for 28 years, initially working as a counselor and special education teacher before taking on the role of superintendent in 2022. Speaking to Lakeland News, she reflected on her journey through the years.

“It’s about what we do for kids and the relationships we have for kids and the learning we create for our students,” said Hahn. “It’s all the reasons we would do what we do. And it just gives me chills to think about the amazing things that happen in schools every single day. There’s happiness and gratefulness because of that experience and all the investment that the community and my colleagues have put into me and being able to give back to them.”

The Brainerd School Board is currently in the process of selecting its next superintendent to replace Hahn. The Minnesota School Boards Association is assisting with the search and is asking for people from the district to fill out a survey.

According to a press release from the school district, the survey results will be instrumental in helping the board make an informed decision while selecting the next superintendent.

The survey must be completed by April 14 and can be accessed here. If you require a paper copy, you can visit the Welcome Center located at 804 Oaks Street in Brainerd.

All responses to the survey will be kept confidential.