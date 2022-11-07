Brainerd Salvation Army Food Shelf in Search of Donations Before Holiday Surge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Salvation Army Food Shelf in Brainerd is experiencing their busiest time of the year. With the holiday season rapidly approaching, a good way to give back could be to donate to your local food shelf.

The holiday season always brings in more people, but this year has been even more challenging due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

The food shelf’s main priority is to help people who can’t afford to eat healthy or feed their family in a sufficient way. Whether you can donate a whole box of different foods or just one can of soup, every little bit makes a difference – especially during the holiday season, when it’s a great time to give back and help make someone’s holiday a little more special.

The Salvation Army Food Shelf is also getting very close to being recognized as a super shelf, which helps people create and fulfill a healthy diet using the major food groups.

If you are interested in donating or getting involved with the food shelf, you can visit the Brainerd Salvation Army website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today