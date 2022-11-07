Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Salvation Army Food Shelf in Search of Donations Before Holiday Surge

Ryan BowlerNov. 7 2022

The Salvation Army Food Shelf in Brainerd is experiencing their busiest time of the year. With the holiday season rapidly approaching, a good way to give back could be to donate to your local food shelf.

The holiday season always brings in more people, but this year has been even more challenging due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

The food shelf’s main priority is to help people who can’t afford to eat healthy or feed their family in a sufficient way. Whether you can donate a whole box of different foods or just one can of soup, every little bit makes a difference – especially during the holiday season, when it’s a great time to give back and help make someone’s holiday a little more special.

The Salvation Army Food Shelf is also getting very close to being recognized as a super shelf, which helps people create and fulfill a healthy diet using the major food groups.

If you are interested in donating or getting involved with the food shelf, you can visit the Brainerd Salvation Army website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd Opens Its 6th Annual Kringle Market

MN Senate District 10 DFL Candidate Suzanne Cekalla Discusses Campaign Topics

First City of Lights Annual Holiday Displays Return for 26th Year

Crow Wing County Awarded Triple Crown Award for Financial Reporting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.