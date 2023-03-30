Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Updated: Cass Lake Shooting Suspects Apprehended

Brainerd Public Schools Holding 1st “Battle of the Books” Event This Summer

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2023

Brainerd Public Schools is partnering with Friends of the Brainerd Public Library and the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation to offer a summer reading extravaganza for elementary- and middle-school-aged children.

Battle of the Books is a challenge for students to read books and later come together to test their book knowledge in a game show-style competition. Children in grades 3-7 will get to pick up four free books in June and hear from the authors who wrote them. The event will culminate in the Battle of the Books itself, which will be held Sept. 12. Grand prizes will be awarded to the winning team, but all participants will receive swag bags and new books for fall reading.

Students got to hear about the competition earlier this month at Forestview Middle School, where Erin Soderberg Downing, the author of “The Great Peach Experiment” series, spoke to the crowd.

More information on the event and how to sign up can be found on the Brainerd Public Schools website. Registration is open until April 12.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

High School Math Teacher Dana Kaiser Named Brainerd Teacher of the Year

Golden Apple: Pillager ProStart Culinary Team Heading to National Championship for 1st Time

Pequot Lakes Animal Shelter Lets Kids Help As “Rescue Readers”

Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Developing New Strategic Plan

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.