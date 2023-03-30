Brainerd Public Schools Holding 1st “Battle of the Books” Event This Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools is partnering with Friends of the Brainerd Public Library and the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation to offer a summer reading extravaganza for elementary- and middle-school-aged children.

Battle of the Books is a challenge for students to read books and later come together to test their book knowledge in a game show-style competition. Children in grades 3-7 will get to pick up four free books in June and hear from the authors who wrote them. The event will culminate in the Battle of the Books itself, which will be held Sept. 12. Grand prizes will be awarded to the winning team, but all participants will receive swag bags and new books for fall reading.

Students got to hear about the competition earlier this month at Forestview Middle School, where Erin Soderberg Downing, the author of “The Great Peach Experiment” series, spoke to the crowd.

More information on the event and how to sign up can be found on the Brainerd Public Schools website. Registration is open until April 12.

