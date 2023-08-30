Brainerd Public School Board Agrees to Put Snow Days Back on the Calendar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Snow days are back on the calendar at Brainerd Public Schools.

School board members agreed to have the updated calendars stay in effect for the next two school years during their meeting back on August 14th.

The district steered away from snow days in favor of e-learning days back in 2019, requiring students to log onto their laptops at home and complete coursework. But superintendent Heidi Hahn believes going back to the status quo is what the Brainerd community really wants.

“What really instigated us into looking at snow days is concerns that were coming from our community, and the expression of, that they would prefer a snow day over an e-learning day,” says Hahn. “So we took the time and we sent out a survey to our community members and our families and our staff and just asked, ‘What do you think would be most beneficial for your student, e-learning or a snow day?’ And actually, the data we got back was about … 60% for snow days, 40% for e-learning, and that was consistent with staff and with our families.”

The calendar changes approved earlier this month also turned both Presidents’ Day and April 1st from district in-service days into snow makeup days if needed.

