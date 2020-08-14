Brainerd Public Library Offering Computer Use and “Grab and Go” Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Public Library is welcoming the public back for their new “Grab and Go” and computer use services.

The service will allow 10 or fewer visitors to use the library to browse and check out items. The library will set up a display of all their new books, DVDs, and audio books to borrow. Computer services are also available by appointment.

Grab and Go services will become available starting next week. Patrons can visit the Brainerd Public Library Facebook page for additional updates.

