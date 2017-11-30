Brainerd Public Library Displays Local Artist

Brainerd Lakes Area artist, Gust Akkanen’s paintings are on display in a new exhibit at the Brainerd Public Library. The exhibit includes acrylic and multi-media paintings of aquatic life, wildlife and landscape scenery.

Akkanen was always an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed his time as a canoe guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. He decided to combine his love of the outdoors and art by studying graphics in high school. Akkanen then graduated from Staples vocational school commercial art program. After working as art director for two years, he relocated to Brainerd.

Now retired, he is a member of the Brainerd Area Art Club and art consumes much of his time. Akkanen is now working on wildlife and landscape scenery: “Living in this area is always an inspiration for a new creation to draw or paint. Capturing the mood, brightness, realism and color of the world I see is my goal as an artist.”

The exhibit is free of charge and will be on display though Feb.28, 2018.