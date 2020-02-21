Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk Announces Upcoming Resignation

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 20 2020

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk announced his resignation due to family health issues that he says he needs to take care of.

According to a report from the Brainerd Dispatch, Menk announced his plans to resign during a city council meeting on Tuesday, February 18. He says that his family health issues will not allow him to fulfill his duties in a positive manner.

Menk has been serving the city of Brainerd since 2015, after the death of Mayor James Wallin. Menk was elected and continued to serve in 2016 and 2018. Although his term ends at the end of the year, he will serve as mayor until March 31, to give the city time to find a replacement.

“It has been my pleasure to have served on various commissions, authorities and other city sponsored entities in the city of Brainerd since 1987,” said Menk from a letter he wrote to the council. “As a wise person once said, ‘There are only so many minutes in an hour, so many hours in a day, so many days in a month, so many months in a year and only so many years in a lifetime,'” said Menk.

Menk says for community members interested in the mayoral position they can file for office during the 2020 election period on May 19 and June 2.

