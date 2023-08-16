Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Lifts Boil Water Advisory

Justin OthoudtAug. 16 2023

Brainerd’s boil water advisory has officially been lifted.

Last week, the advisory was put in place due to a presence of coliform bacteria found in samples of Brainerd’s drinking water.

In response to this, the city placed the boil water advisory, and began to chlorinate it’s water supply to eliminate the contamination.

After the chlorination process, samples of the water were collected and tested for contaminants on Tuesday, August 15th, with the results showing no presence of coliform.

In order to ensure public safety, chlorine will continue to be fed to the water supply, and city staff will continue to sample for coliform and meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Act.

By — Justin Othoudt

