Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Urging Community Safety

Every year, the Fourth of July brings in a crucial influx of revenue for many of the businesses in the Brainerd Lakes region. However, this year’s holiday weekend will look much different as many of area’s businesses will be limited to 50% capacity due to the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

Brainerd Lakes Chamber President Matt Kilian is now urging businesses and the community to strictly follow the state’s guidelines in order to reopen sooner.

The chamber has started an initiative and website called “Lake Country Cares”, where you can find out more on how the region can continue to reopen safely.

