Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Gets Go-Ahead for In-Person Contest

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is back in person this year after a virtual contest took place last year due to the pandemic.

Today, the Jaycees sought final approval from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office for a permit to hold the event. The ice on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay needs to be 14-and-a-half inches thick in order to get the permit.

Last night, it checked in right around 14-and-a-half inches. But with good ice-making weather overnight, when the Sheriff’s Office officially tested it today, the ice measured 16-and-a-half inches thick, more than enough for the contest to return to the Brainerd Lakes Area.

This will be the 31st time the event will be held. There will also be a new sister event called America’s Ice Fishing Tournament that takes place this weekend, a virtual contest hosted through the FishDonkey app.

