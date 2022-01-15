Brainerd Jaycees to Hold Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza went virtual. Because of its success, the Brainerd Jaycees have announced a new and separate virtual event called America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.

After switching to a virtual event last year, they had around 4,700 registered participants across the state and raised more than $125,000 for local charities and non-profits. In fact, since its inception in 1991, more than $3 million has been raised through the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

With all this interest, they decided to start America’s Ice Fishing Tournament. It will take place later this month on January 22 from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Tickets are already on sale through the FishDonkey app. More information can be found at virtualicefishing.org.

