Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Jaycees to Hold Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2022

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza went virtual. Because of its success, the Brainerd Jaycees have announced a new and separate virtual event called America’s Ice Fishing Tournament.

After switching to a virtual event last year, they had around 4,700 registered participants across the state and raised more than $125,000 for local charities and non-profits. In fact, since its inception in 1991, more than $3 million has been raised through the Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

With all this interest, they decided to start America’s Ice Fishing Tournament. It will take place later this month on January 22 from 8 AM to 3 PM.

Tickets are already on sale through the FishDonkey app. More information can be found at virtualicefishing.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holding Fundraiser to Help Build Park

Fundraiser for Family of Walker Police Officer Whose Wife Died from COVID-19

Paul Bunyan International Youth Hockey Tournament an Experience to Remember

Itasca County Deputy Dies at Age 41 Due to COVID-19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.