Brainerd International Raceway Bringing Back Ten Dollar Sundays

Brainerd International Raceway is gearing up for another big season of racing in 2019. Officials at B.I.R. gave media members a tour of the grounds earlier today as they prepare for their busiest time of the season.

B.I.R has its first big event this Memorial Day weekend with their street car showdown. Then the following weekend marks the raceway’s first wet and wild event of the season which features snowmobiles drag racing on water. Officials at the track also gave tours of their new luxury garages, and B.I.R hopes to build eight more of these premium spaces in the future.

“Mother nature has been tough on us, but it always is in May, and we will really get rolling here and it’s going to be a great year,” Geoffrey Gorvin, B.I.R’s marketing manager, said. “We brought back $10 Sundays, so there are nine events this summer where Sunday admission is only ten bucks, it’s normally $25, so big savings there, and kids twelve and under are always free.”

Tickets for all of B.I.R’s events are already available online, and you can view their ticket options at https://www.brainerdraceway.com/tickets/.