Brainerd Horse Ranch Holding Events to Help the Community

Hanky HazeltonJul. 12 2022

Gabriel’s Home is a horse rescue ranch in Brainerd that started in 2020. They take in horses that are in very rough shape and rehabilitate them. They also use them to help veterans with PTSD and those with disabilities.

Gabriel’s Home first started out as a blog to take in malnourished horses and make sure they had the proper nutrients. After one year of business, they applied for a 501(c)(3) license. This allowed them to be a non-profit and hold events like their recent family fun day for children with autism.

The day started with hot dogs and finger foods for lunch and ice cream for a refreshing desert. Kids had the chance to participate in games and bond with many of the farm animals available.

The organization’s goal is to hold many more events and invest in the lives of those who need more recognition.

