Brainerd Horse Ranch Holding Events to Help the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabriel’s Home is a horse rescue ranch in Brainerd that started in 2020. They take in horses that are in very rough shape and rehabilitate them. They also use them to help veterans with PTSD and those with disabilities.

Gabriel’s Home first started out as a blog to take in malnourished horses and make sure they had the proper nutrients. After one year of business, they applied for a 501(c)(3) license. This allowed them to be a non-profit and hold events like their recent family fun day for children with autism.

The day started with hot dogs and finger foods for lunch and ice cream for a refreshing desert. Kids had the chance to participate in games and bond with many of the farm animals available.

The organization’s goal is to hold many more events and invest in the lives of those who need more recognition.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today