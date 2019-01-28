Lakeland PBS
Brainerd High School Seniors Receive Triple “A” Award

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 28 2019
Two Brainerd High School Seniors have been chosen for a prestigious award that recognizes students who excel in academics, sports, and the arts.

Taya Person and Renzen Caughey were awarded the Triple “A” award for their commitment to academics, athletics, and the arts. Caughey has been actively involved in football, baseball, robotics, band, and the knowledge bowl. Person has excelled on the tennis team as well as in the orchestra and with graphic design.

“It’s an award that I’ve heard about a lot in the past so it’s really cool to be selected for that. It’s just a really big honor,” said Person. “I think it’s really cool that, well I was actually the only one eligible as a male so I thought that was really cool and it just made me feel really good,” Caughey said.

The Triple “A” Award was established in 1988 and is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. Every school in Minnesota is able to select one female and one male winner that demonstrate success and achievement in academics, athletics, and the arts. The winners from each school advance to a regional and then state competition against high schools from across Minnesota.

“I think what this award tries to do is capture what it means to be a really well-rounded high school student and then to do it in such an extraordinary way. To find success and to find achievement in kind of all of these things,” explained Charlie Campbell, Brainerd High School Activities Director. “I just think it really identifies a pretty select group of kids.”

The regional competition will be held on January 31 in St. Cloud with the statewide winners being announced at the Minnesota state high school basketball tournament in March.

