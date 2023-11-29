Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Girls Hockey Suffers OT Loss After Late Goal to Alexandria

Lakeland News — Nov. 28 2023

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Hockey Alums Lead Lakes Hockey Academy

Veteran Assistant Coaches Help 1st-Year Head Coach for Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

Essentia Health Sports Center Streaming Local Sports

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Ready For Another Section Showdown With Roseau

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.