Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Family YMCA Holds Healthy Kids Day

AJ Feldman
Apr. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

Saturday was Healthy Kids Day as the YMCA in Brainerd had a free day of fun for kids throughout the community.

“We’re doing it for the first time here at the YMCA,” says Brainerd Family YMCA program director Zac Johnson. “We’re just trying to get the community together so the kids can find some different activates to do to keep healthy.”

The event is held by the YMCA to encourage kids to stay active throughout the summer as mandatory gym classes and physical activity during the school year end.

“It helps out with their school learning when they get back to school, it keeps their brains ready, and if you can stay active, obviously you’re going to keep building and growing as a person,” says Johnson.

The event was one of ten throughout Minnesota and hundreds throughout the country.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Judge To Rule On Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 Project

City of Brainerd Looks To Update College Drive

Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest

Pawlenty Laps GOP Field With $1M In 3 Weeks Of Fundraising

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

Latest Story

Judge Says Line 3 Replacement Should Follow Existing Route

An administrative law judge says Minnesota regulators should approve Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 crude oil
Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Judge Says Line 3 Replacement Should Follow Existing Route

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Paddles Up! Dragon Boat Festival Holds Information Party

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Teen Wins MN Youth Of The Year

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

National Infant Immunization Week Promotes Benefits Of Vaccination

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

Monday Morning House Fire Under Investigation In Park Rapids

Posted on Apr. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.