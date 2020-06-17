Brainerd City Council Votes to Provide Additional $23,000 For Local Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council voted to provide additional funds for eight local businesses in the area yesterday at their council meeting.

This comes after providing a Brainerd business grant opportunity up to $3,000, where 40 businesses were approved. However, only 32 businesses received the funds due to the grants being provided a first-come-first-served basis, as well as the grant program running out of the $90,000 that was set aside.

The council voted unanimously to donate an additional $23,000 to support the remaining eight businesses.

