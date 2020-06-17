Brainerd City Council Votes to Provide Additional $23,000 For Local Businesses
The Brainerd City Council voted to provide additional funds for eight local businesses in the area yesterday at their council meeting.
This comes after providing a Brainerd business grant opportunity up to $3,000, where 40 businesses were approved. However, only 32 businesses received the funds due to the grants being provided a first-come-first-served basis, as well as the grant program running out of the $90,000 that was set aside.
The council voted unanimously to donate an additional $23,000 to support the remaining eight businesses.
