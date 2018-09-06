Brainerd City Council Forms Historical Water Tower Citizen Committee

The Brainerd City Council has voted to form a Historical Water Tower Citizen Committee. The goal of the committee is to come up with a plan to fundraise enough money to save the water tower.

The stucco on the tower began chipping and falling to the ground earlier this summer, forcing the city to come up with a plan for its future. There are three main options that the city is looking at. The first and most expensive option is to rebuild it completely, allowing its place to be kept on the National Historic Registry. The second is to repair and refurbish the tower so it is safe, but not held to registry standards. The third option is to take it down.

“We decided to go and allow the general public to step forward that wants to save it, which would include people outside of the city limits. It’s not just about citizens of Brainerd, its about citizens in Crow Wing County and citizens that happen to enjoy coming here to provide some funds,” said Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk.

There are still four open spots available on the Citizen Committee. If anyone is interested in applying to be on the committee, they are directed to contact City Hall.