Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Beats Bemidji to Secure 1st Win of Season

Bemidji and Brainerd continued their rivalry on the court last night with the Lumberjacks hosting the Warriors.

Over their last six meetings, the teams have each won three games, with the Warriors beating the Lumberjacks in last year’s lone meeting 65-61 in Brainerd. This season, they will only meet once as well.

Both teams were 0-1 coming into the game, but Brainerd went on to beat Bemidji 89-51 to secure their first win of the season.

