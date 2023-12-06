Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Boys’ Basketball Beats Bemidji to Secure 1st Win of Season

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2023

Bemidji and Brainerd continued their rivalry on the court last night with the Lumberjacks hosting the Warriors.

Over their last six meetings, the teams have each won three games, with the Warriors beating the Lumberjacks in last year’s lone meeting 65-61 in Brainerd. This season, they will only meet once as well.

Both teams were 0-1 coming into the game, but Brainerd went on to beat Bemidji 89-51 to secure their first win of the season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Shares Concerns on Postal Delivery Delays at Listening Session

In 1st Game of Season, Crosby-Ironton Boys’ Basketball Defeats Pine River-Backus

Bemidji Girls’ Hockey Gets Big Win Over Thief River Falls at Home

In Business: Skeeter Stitch Providing Service to Bemidji Area and Beyond

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.