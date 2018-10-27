Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Football Advances to the Section Final Defeating Alexandria

Anthony Scott
Oct. 27 2018
Brainerd hosted Alexandria in the section 8AAAAA semifinals, and the Warriors took control of this one early.

Brainerd led 21-0 at half and now in the fourth quarter Warriors pitch it back to Ben Staehling who throws it to the quarterback Sam Miller in the end zone. Brainerd up 28-0.

Next drive Cardinals looking to get something going on offense, but Staehling is there for the interception.

Staehling was not done yet. Later in the fourth, he takes the handoff and punches it in for another Warrior Touchdown.

Brainerd wins it 35-7 and it will be Brainerd vs. Bemidji with a trip to the state on the line.

