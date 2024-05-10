Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Beats TRF, Finishes the Regular Season 12-4

Bemidji boys’ tennis has had a busy end to their week, playing three matches over the last two days and going two and one in that stretch. They beat both Sartell and Moorhead to take their overall record to 11-4.

On Friday, the Lumberjacks were hoping to get one more “W” in their final match of the regular season as they hosted Thief River Falls.

Bemidji would take the match 5-2 over Thief River Falls and finish the season 12-4. They now await the section seeding to know who and where they will play in the first round next Wednesday.