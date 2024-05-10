Warm Weather May Benefit Anglers for Minnesota Fishing Opener

It’s been a warmer than usual winter in Minnesota, leading to an earlier-than-usual ice-out of the lakes, which might benefit anglers for the fishing opener this weekend.

“I think the outlook looks pretty good for the walleye opener,” says fishing guide Dick Beardsley, owner of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service. “This past winter, virtually nobody was ice fishing because ice conditions were so bad, so the fish didn’t really see any baits. Very few fish were caught this winter, the walleyes, and so there’s a lot left in all the lakes in the area. And, because we had early ice-out this year, the walleyes are all done spawning now and they’ve recovered so they should be hungry. So it should be a good opening weekend.”

Although the warmer winter might garner more bites now, it was cause for concern with stocking bait.

“Number one thing everybody wants to know is if we’re going to have shiners,” explained Will Pappenfus, fishing guide for Northwoods Bait & Tackle in Bemidji. “It was one of those things where we were kind of nervous we were going to get them too early, and that we were going to have to start holding them and they were going to start dying and it was just going to be a pain.”

“But it’s been windy and cold,” he continued, “and those shiners just don’t want to move up. But the last couple of days it’s been warm and they hit at about the perfect time, so I think most bait shops around in Minnesota should have shiners for opening.”

Which is good news according to Beardsley, who recommends using them for bait. But there are other options as well.

“A jig and a spottail shiner is a hard combination to beat,” he offered. “Now, if you can’t get spottails, a rainbow or a nice size flathead will work almost just as well. And then a live bait rig pulling behind with a larger-type minnow. And a slip bobber sometimes, slip bobber and a leech outside the edge of the emerging weeds. You don’t want to get stuck on one type of presentation. If it’s not working try something else.”

Having the right setup is only half the battle, though. Knowing where to look for the fish is just as important.

“Sometimes those walleyes, especially opening weekend…you know, it’s kind of a crapshoot,” Beardsley admits. “You don’t really know where they’re going to be, so you got to explore a little bit. But the one thing that usually is going on opening weekend, if the walleye bite isn’t, the crappie fish [is].”

“Crappies are definitely up shallow on most lakes around here too, or just outside the weeds on some of the bigger lakes,” adds Pappenfus. “But usually we’re not seeing that until about Memorial Day. So with the early ice-off and the warm weather now, I’d say they’re going to be in the small harbors, they’re going to be up in pencil reeds, they’re going to be in the weed beds up shallows.”

But before you push off and cast a line this weekend, here’s a few last-minute reminders.

“Make sure your line is fresh,” Pappenfus said. “There’s no nicks or anything in there [or] it’s not frayed up, so you’re not getting tangled all the time. And make sure your hooks are sharp.”

“And make sure you have a new Minnesota fishing license for 2024,” adds Beardsley. “That’s an important thing.”

You can pick up a fishing license at your local bait shop or online at the MN DNR’s website. Both guides also recommend knowing the rules for the lake you’re fishing, because it’s your responsibility as an angler to know the size and fishing limits before you start catching fish.