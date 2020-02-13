Boys and Girls Club To Potentially Be Added In Park Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Boys and Girls Club could be making it’s way to the Park Rapids Area, an idea that was discussed in the ACTION Park Rapids meeting last week.

Mark Anderson shared the news and a 90-day work plan in is the works.

“A couple of us were fortunate enough to go to the Detroit Lakes one last week, and we’re getting some things in motion,” said Anderson. “It’s beautiful. They’re doing an unbelievable job. Basically, we’re looking at doing a community assessment. Obviously, we’ve had some initial discussions on a step by step timeline. It’s about an 18-month process, we’re thinking. If anyone else feels the need for this in town, get a hold of us because we’re going to need all the help we can get. We’re going to have a community forum and we’d love to have people come and help us out.”

