LPTV NEWS
Body of Missing Bemidji Woman Recovered In Wooded Area

Body of Missing Bemidji Woman Recovered In Wooded Area

Mal Meyer
Jun. 30 2017
Chelsea Batchelder, 26.

The body of a missing Bemidji woman has been recovered by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsea Batchelder, 26, was last seen by a family member 11 days ago at her home on Little Norway Avenue SE.

According to a press release, at 9:20 on Friday morning, law enforcement officials found the deceased woman in the woods to the east of the street where she was last seen.

Investigators had previously confirmed through interviews, neighborhood canvasses and reviewing surveillance videos that she had disappeared after walking north on the street. The last time her location could be confirmed was at 8 PM on June 19th.

The scene was processed by investigators and the body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Bemidji Police Department and Reserves, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Posse, Beltrami County Emergency Management and Bemidji Fire.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding Chelsea Batchelder’s death is encouraged to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Investigative division at 218-333-9111.

