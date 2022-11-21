Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, a body of a deceased, unidentified male was reportedly found inside the house. No firefighters were injured while on the scene. The structure and its contents are deemed a total loss.

34 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment were on the scene for about seven hours.

The Blackduck Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric, and Bemidji Ambulance Services all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today