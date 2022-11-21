Lakeland PBS

Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji

Mary BalstadNov. 21 2022

Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji.

According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, a body of a deceased, unidentified male was reportedly found inside the house. No firefighters were injured while on the scene. The structure and its contents are deemed a total loss.

34 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment were on the scene for about seven hours.

The Blackduck Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric, and Bemidji Ambulance Services all assisted on the scene.

By — Mary Balstad

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601
