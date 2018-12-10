Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bodies Of Two Fisherman Recovered From Fish Trap Lake Near Cushing

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 10 2018
Leave a Comment

The bodies of two fishermen were recovered from Fish Trap Lake, approximately five miles north of Cushing on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies of 71-year-old Leonard Sanoski, of Cushing, and 68-year-old Wayne Vaverek, also of Cushing, were discovered after family reported them late returning from fishing and were unable to contact them on the evening of December 9.

The Sheriff’s Office coordinated search and rescue efforts with responding units and learned that a Polaris side-by-side ATV was missing.

Responders searched the lake and located open water west of the Big Island which is near the middle of Fish Trap Lake.

There they located the body of Wayne Vaverek on the surface near the edge of the water. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful. Vaverek was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a thorough search, responding units were unable to locate the other fisherman and the search was called off. Search efforts resumed on the morning of December 10. Members of the Morrison County and Stearns County Dive Team located the body of Leonard Sanoski inside the enclosed cab of the Polaris side-by-side ATV in approximately 40 feet of water.

The incident took place on a pressure ridge around 200 yards long. The pressure ridge is marked with cones and the Sheriff’s Office would like to remind residents to stay away from this area.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response Team, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk Rapids Fire Department, Little Falls Police Department, Life Link III, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Swanville Teen Killed In Crash

One-Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Results In Injuries

Attempted Break-In Reported North Of Royalton

One Dead In Weekend ATV Accident In Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

Former Seventh District Representative And Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland Dies At Age 90

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland, a farmer from northern Minnesota who was tasked with selling President Jimmy
Posted on Dec. 10 2018

Latest Stories

Former Seventh District Representative And Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland Dies At Age 90

Posted on Dec. 10 2018

New Resort Hopes To Solve Lodging Issues In Crosby

Posted on Dec. 10 2018

Crime Free Multi Housing Training Offered By Bemidji Police

Posted on Dec. 10 2018

CLC Director Named One Of "50 Directors Who Make A Difference"

Posted on Dec. 10 2018
Walleye

Leech Lake Walleye Regulations Will Allow More Chances For Harvest In Spring

Posted on Dec. 10 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.