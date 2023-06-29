Bodies of Man and Woman Found at Home in Rural Pillager
The bodies of a man and woman were found in a home in rural Pillager this week, but Cass County officials say there is no threat to public safety at this time.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the bodies of a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were discovered on Monday during a welfare check at a home on Brook Lane SW in Sylvan Township.
The identities of the people who died and their relationship are being withheld until family members are notified.
