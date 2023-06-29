Bodies of Man and Woman Found at Home in Rural Pillager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The bodies of a man and woman were found in a home in rural Pillager this week, but Cass County officials say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the bodies of a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were discovered on Monday during a welfare check at a home on Brook Lane SW in Sylvan Township.

The identities of the people who died and their relationship are being withheld until family members are notified.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today