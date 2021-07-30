Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Reed Olson Announces Run for U.S. House of Representatives

Betsy Melin — Jul. 29 2021

Reed Olson

Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson has announced his bid for the DFL endorsement for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District. He declared his candidacy for the 2022 election on Wednesday in front of Paul and Babe.

Olson is a two-term commissioner in Beltrami County and formerly was a Bemidji City Council member. He also is a co-owner of Wild Hare Bistro, a restaurant in downtown Bemidji, and is the executive director for the nonprofit organization Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, which runs The Wolfe shelter in Bemidji.

The 7th District seat is currently held by Republican Representative Michelle Fischbach, who beat Colin Peterson in 2020. So far, two other DLF candidates have been announced: Ernest Joseph Oppergaard-Peltier, also of Bemidji, and Mark Lindquist of Moorhead.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

