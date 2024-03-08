Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Jacqueline Stoffel Named as Semifinalist for 2024 MN Teacher of the Year

Lakeland News — Mar. 7 2024

Jacqueline Stoffel (Photo: Lakeland News File)

A Bemidji High School teacher is one of 27 semifinalists named for the 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

An initial field of 158 candidates included 10 teachers from the Lakeland viewing area, but Jacqueline Stoffel is the only one to make it as a semifinalist. Stoffel, who was Bemidji’s Teacher of the Year last year, is an adaptive physical education teacher at Bemidji High School.

Candidates for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and adult basic education teachers from public or private schools. Over the coming weeks, a panel of community leaders will name a group of finalists.

The winner for 2024 will be announced on May 5 and will be the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

By — Lakeland News

