Local Teachers Recognized at 2023 Bemidji Education Association Awards

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 30 2023

Teachers from all over the Bemidji School District had the opportunity to come out and enjoy the Bemidji Education Association Awards this week. This program is put on to give recognition to those teachers who have put in the hard work to make sure that students are not only learning but as well enjoying their time at school.

“It’s just a way for the union to recognize our teachers and our support staff and all the volunteers that come to our school to help students learn,” said Kate Pearson, chair of Bemidji Education Association Awards.

In attendance at the ceremony were new teachers, teachers who had been there for 10 years or more, and instructors who had been there for 20 years or more. Each educator was acknowledged for being present and for being a part of ISD 31.

“Extremely honored, especially with how many amazing teachers are within the Bemidji School District and how hard they work for the students. I’m honored to be receiving this award today,” said Teacher of the Year recipient Jacqueline Stoffel.

Also honored at the awards was Jenni Rockensock, who was recognized as the Support Professional of the Year.

The Bemidji Education Association is a union that helps support teachers, support dogs, and staff who are not teachers but that are there to give a hand in the schoolhouse.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

