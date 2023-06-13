Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Dan Fuller & Pat McSharry Win 2023 KC Walleye Classic

Lakeland News — Jun. 12 2023

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Fishing Challenge Fundraiser Breaks Record for 6th Straight Year

In Business: New Bemidji Non-Profit Yoga Studio Opens Doors for ‘Every Body’

Sen. Steve Green Hosting Town Hall Meetings in June

Bemidji Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.