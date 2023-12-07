Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Wrestler Leah Willard Signs with Jamestown

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2023

Bemidji’s Leah Willard has become the first female wrestler to ink an official letter of intent after signing with the University of Jamestown this afternoon.

Wrestling wasn’t even on Willard’s radar until late 2021 when she joined the team as wrestling manager. After immersing herself in the role and freestyle wrestling that summer before returning to school, she’s been in love with the sport ever since.

With the signing out of the way, she can fully focus on her goals of placing top four individually at state, as well as helping the Lumberjacks take the whole thing.

“It’s a weight off the shoulders, which is pretty nice, and it feels good to know what I’m doing. I’m excited,” said Willard. “I like the proximity to home, and the coach was pretty great, and I know they have a full team so it’d be nice to have a community there. I get to keep growing with the sport that I love and spend time doing it.”

Willard’s already off to a great start, sitting at 1-0 on the season. She’ll have another chance to showcase her skills on Thursday, Dec. 7 as the Bemidji girls host Thief River Falls and Perham in a triangular.

