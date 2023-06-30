Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Woman Dies Following Traffic Crash in Fargo

Lakeland News — Jun. 30 2023

A 28-year-old Bemidji woman has died following a traffic crash in Fargo, North Dakota.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 19th Avenue and 9th Street E. The North Dakota State Patrol says the woman had a green light and was driving a car through the intersection when a minivan ran a red light and collided with her vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, was treated for her injuries before dying at the scene. The Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the minivan, 30-year-old Sabastijan Tahirovic of Fargo, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Thairovic was not wearing a seat belt.

Criminal charges for Tahirovic are pending.

