Bemidji Votes To Annex Property For New Elementary School

With the construction of the new Gene Dillon Elementary School progressing, the need for city utilities has grown. That’s why the Bemidji City Council voted Monday to annex the new school’s 160 acres.

Council members voted 6-1 to annex the school’s property from Grant Valley Township. Originally, the city was going to annex the neighboring properties along the northside of County Road 7 to prevent a flag lot, but instead, the council chose to only annex the right of way along the stretch of roadway. Councilmember Richard Lehmann spoke out at Monday night’s meeting against not annexing the other properties.

According to documents, city staff has negotiated and prepared the agreement with the Grant Valley Board. The township will meet to finalize the matter on Thursday, March 8th at 7 PM.