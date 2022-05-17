Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Veterans Home on Track with Additional Funding Approved

Mary BalstadMay. 16 2022

Progress on the new veterans home in Bemidji is on track following the approval of a funding bill last week.

Passing successfully through the state legislature with only one vote against it in the House, the additional $10 million in funding will allow for the continued construction of three new veterans homes in Bemidji, Preston, and Montevideo.

Prices of materials and services have risen due to the recent inflation. However, Rep. Matt Bliss of District 5A says that the legislature wanted to take a step as a state and make sure our veterans are taken care of. The passing of the standalone bill showcased nonpartisan work to provide quality care for military veterans.

Despite the wet weather and flooding in northwestern Minnesota, construction crews are continuing to work on the homes for their 2023 opening. Rep. Bliss says that these locations will allow families to see their relatives with more ease and avoid having to drive from farther away.

The Minnesota Legislature is planning to close this year’s session on May 23rd.

By — Mary Balstad

