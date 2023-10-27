Bemidji United Way’s Women United Tribute Awards Celebrate Community Leaders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area held their 7th annual Women United Tribute Award Breakfast on Thursday to celebrate female community leaders in the area for all they do.

Honored at the event were Jill Beardsley, Jackie Stoffel, Angela Lyseng, Jodee Treat, Sharon Fruetel, and Audrey Thayer. All six were recognized for making a difference in the Bemidji area by giving their time, talents, and unique gifts in the need of others.

“It’s an honor to be awarded, especially being around so many wonderful women, and the room is filled with amazing women that have done wonderful things and so, it’s an honor to be up there next to everyone,” said Stoffel. “I think it’s extremely inspiring to hear all these stories and be able to talk and network with all these wonderful women.”

