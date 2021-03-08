Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Plans for Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 8 2021

Bemidji State University has decided to host a virtual graduation ceremony for 2021 graduating students.

A letter sent out to students on March 5 states that the ceremony will mostly be virtual while continuing to follow guidance on in-person events from the state and Minnesota Department of Health.

Graduates will have the chance to wear their cap and gown to participate in an in-person photo opportunity with BSU administrators, just as they normally would on stage at the Sanford Center.

Photos and video from the on-campus photo opportunities will be incorporated into the virtual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 7. Those who are unable to attend the in-person photo opportunity will be able to submit their own photos.

The university also plans to provide graduates and their families with access to professional photography and receive digital proofs free of charge.

