Bemidji State University Plans for Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University has decided to host a virtual graduation ceremony for 2021 graduating students.

A letter sent out to students on March 5 states that the ceremony will mostly be virtual while continuing to follow guidance on in-person events from the state and Minnesota Department of Health.

Graduates will have the chance to wear their cap and gown to participate in an in-person photo opportunity with BSU administrators, just as they normally would on stage at the Sanford Center.

Photos and video from the on-campus photo opportunities will be incorporated into the virtual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 7. Those who are unable to attend the in-person photo opportunity will be able to submit their own photos.

The university also plans to provide graduates and their families with access to professional photography and receive digital proofs free of charge.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today