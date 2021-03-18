Bemidji State University Announces In-Person Graduation Plans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University officials have announced that they are planning to host an in-person graduation for the 2021 graduating students.

On March 5, the university sent out a letter to students stating that they had plans to host a virtual graduation but given the recent changes made by Governor Walz on March 12, the university is now planning to hold an in-person ceremony on Friday, May 7 at the Sanford Center.

In a letter sent out to students today, the university plans to hold three small, separate ceremonies. One each for the academic programs in the College of Arts, Education & Humanities; College of Business, Mathematics & Science and College of Individual & Community health. Graduating students will also be allowed to invite no more than two guests to attend the ceremony.

The letter also states that these plans are subject to change.

