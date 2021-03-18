Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Announces In-Person Graduation Plans

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 18 2021

Bemidji State University officials have announced that they are planning to host an in-person graduation for the 2021 graduating students.

On March 5, the university sent out a letter to students stating that they had plans to host a virtual graduation but given the recent changes made by Governor Walz on March 12, the university is now planning to hold an in-person ceremony on Friday, May 7 at the Sanford Center.

In a letter sent out to students today, the university plans to hold three small, separate ceremonies. One each for the academic programs in the College of Arts, Education & Humanities; College of Business, Mathematics & Science and College of Individual & Community health. Graduating students will also be allowed to invite no more than two guests to attend the ceremony.

The letter also states that these plans are subject to change.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

