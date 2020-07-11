Bemidji Speedway to Host Season Opener with a Twist

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Speedway will host its first event this weekend that will allow spectators to come back to the stands. They are hosting their season opener.

Race fans have already had seven races canceled so far this season, so this is the first opportunity to catch a race in Bemidji. They expect over 80 cars to come out. This year is going to look different than years past with crowd limitations and increased sanitation measures.

The opener will be held this Sunday, July 12th. On Saturday, July 11th, the speedway will be hosting a car show. They will be following state guidelines for the rest of the season.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today